DAX Edges Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Monday after suffering heavy losses last week on fears of a regional recession.

Italian political developments remained in focus after a coalition led by Giorgia Meloni's archconservative Brothers won a decisive victory in the country's snap election.

In economic releases, the Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 84.3 from 88.5 in August, with both the current assessment component and expectations dropping significantly.

Expectations are now at their lowest level since the financial crisis as a result of high inflation and concerns over its implications on corporate costs and consumer demand.

The benchmark DAX was up 21 points, or 0.2 percent, at 12,304 after falling around 2 percent on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.