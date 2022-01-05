DAX Edges Higher In Lackluster Trade

Markets

(RTTNews) - German stocks were flat to slightly higher in cautious trade on Wednesday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields drove investors to shift from growth stocks toward companies more closely tied to swings in the pace of economic growth.

Regulatory worries in China also kept underlying sentiment cautious.

The country's cyberspace regulator said it would implement new rules from Feb. 15 that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.

The benchmark DAX edged up 0.2 percent to 16,183 after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Carmaker BMW was moving higher on news it achieved record sales of over 2.2 million vehicles from its BMW brand in 2021.

