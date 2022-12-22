Markets

DAX Edges Higher In Holiday-thinned Trade

December 22, 2022 — 03:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Thursday after overnight data showed U.S. consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December on the back of declining inflation expectations and a strong labor market.

The benchmark DAX was up 43 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,141 after rallying 1.5 percent on Wednesday.

Banks traded higher, with Deutsche Bank rising nearly 1 percent and Commerzbank gaining half a percent.

Automakers were mixed, with Volkswagen losing around 1 percent.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA, a DIY-store chain operator, added 1 percent after backing its FY23 outlook.

Retailer Metro AG edged up slightly after saying that it agreed to divest Metro India to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

