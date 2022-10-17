DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade As UK Accelerates Tax Plans

(RTTNews) - German shares edged up in cautious trade on Monday as investors awaited clarity on U.K.'s fiscal plan.

British new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will lay out details of some of the government's tax plans later today.

The announcement comes two weeks early after a series of abrupt U-turns by the government on its mini budget failed to calm worries about its economic credibility.

The benchmark DAX was up 41 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,478 after rising 0.7 percent on Friday.

Drägerwerk shares fell nearly 4 percent. The company reported that its preliminary net sales for the third quarter declined 9.1 percent, net of currency effects, to around 725 million euros from the prior year's 769.6 million euros.

