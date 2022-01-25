Markets

DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade After Monday's Rout

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose slightly in cautious trade on Tuesday after a steep sell-off in the previous session on fears of aggressive Fed tightening and growing concern about Russia's troop build-up on Ukraine's border.

The benchmark DAX inched up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 15,030 after plunging 3.8 percent in the previous session.

Evotec was down about half a percent. The drug discovery and development company said it has entered into a target and drug discovery partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in ophthalmology.

Salzgitter AG rose over 1 percent. The steel producer and Ørsted said they will work together as strategic partners in the future.

In addition to the supply of offshore wind power, the use of sustainably produced hydrogen, the companies plan to include the production of low-CO 2 steel and its use in the components for Ørsted's offshore wind farms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular