DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly in cautious trade on Thursday amid U.S. rate hike woes and concerns over Chinese growth.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after China announced an easing of its zero tolerance COVID-19 policies.

The benchmark DAX edged up 17 points, or 0.1 percent to 14,278.52 after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

The euro rose for a second day, approaching a six-month high against the dollar as U.S. Treasury yields dropped on expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow down its pace of policy tightening to avoid an impending recession in the United States.

Asian markets ended mixed earlier today while trading in U.S. stock futures suggested a slightly lower open for Wall Street later in the day, heading into the Fed and ECB meetings next week.

