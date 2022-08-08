Markets

DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday, with technology companies and automakers leading advances.

After the July surge in U.S. non-farm payroll employment raised the odds of a third 75 basis-point rate hike in September, investors now looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data this week for further direction.

The benchmark DAX was up 52 points, or 0.4 percent, at 13,626 after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Technology stocks were rising, with Infineon rallying nearly 1 percent.

Automakers BMW and Volkswagen were up around half a percent each.

Engineering-services company Bertrandt added 1.7 percent after reporting higher net profit and revenue in the first nine months of fiscal year.

Telecommunications provider Q.beyond fell about 1 percent after reporting a loss in the second quarter.

Siemens Energy, the supplier of equipment to the power industry, lost 2.4 percent after widening its quarterly loss.

