DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Monday after a brutal sell-off last week on concerns over rising inflation and slowing global growth.

German producer price inflation rose to a fresh record high in May, driven by energy prices, data from Destatis showed earlier today.

Producer prices logged a double-digit growth of 33.6 percent year-on-year in May, following April's 33.5 percent increase. The rate was forecast to grow again by 33.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.6 percent after rising 2.8 percent in April. Economists had forecast prices to climb 1.5 percent.

The benchmark DAX rose 47 points, or 0.4 percent, to 13,173 after rising 0.7 percent on Friday.

