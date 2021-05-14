DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened higher on Friday as comments from Fed policymakers helped ease investor fears that rising inflation could spur a sudden shift in U.S. monetary policy.

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower in early trading today, further supporting sentiment. The 10-year yield eased to about 1.66 percent despite a lackluster auction of 30-year bonds.

Eurozone government bond yields held steady after ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said that Europe is not facing the kind of inflation concerns seen in the United States.

The benchmark DAX rose 58 points, or 0.4 percent, to 15,256 after rising 0.3 percent on Thursday.

Travel-related stocks were moving higher, with Lufthansa climbing 1.1 percent and TUI AG adding 1.4 percent following reports that Germany's pandemic restrictions could ease further in the coming days.

Infections dropped to 96.5 per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the first time the figure was below 100 since March 20, according to the RKI public-health institute.

