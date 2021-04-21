DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were moving higher on Wednesday after falling sharply the previous day on concerns about climbing Covid-19 cases in Asia.

India reported 2.95 lakh new infections and 2,023 deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since the pandemic began. The Japanese government is mulling a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka amid surging cases.

The U.S. and Canada extended a land-border closure for non-essential travelers due to COVID-19 concerns. The move came following a surge in virus cases in Canada, particularly in the province of Ontario.

Focus now shifts to the ECB rate decision due on Thursday, with investors hoping the meeting will give more clarity about the ECB's stimulus plans.

The benchmark DAX edged up 33 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,165 after tumbling 1.6 percent in the previous session.

Metro AG shares advanced 1.2 percent. The wholesale food distributor has updated its revenue and earnings forecasts for the full fiscal year, and said that first-half figures were in line with guidance.

