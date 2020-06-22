DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Monday even as the upside remained capped by a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Germany and elsewhere across the world.

The coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany jumped to 2.88 on Sunday, up from 1.79 a day earlier, the Robert Koch Institute for public health said.

A rate of less than one is needed to contain the disease gradually over the longer term.

The benchmark DAX was up 31 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,361 after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.

Daimler edged down slightly. The carmaker is planning to cut an additional 10,000 jobs through 2025, magazine Automobilwoche reported, citing unidentified company sources.

Wirecard AG plunged 37 percent to extend last week's losses. The scandal-hit payment firm withdrew its preliminary results for the financial year 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, saying that the missing 1.9 billion euros of cash on its balance sheet probably does not exist.

Airline Lufthansa slumped 6.2 percent as its top shareholder, Heinz Hermann Thiele, fights a bailout package.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.