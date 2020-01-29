DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Wednesday after Apple's sales forecast topped estimates and a survey showed that Germany's consumer confidence is set to improve in February amid further improvement in economic and income expectations.

The forward-looking GfK consumer confidence index for February rose to 9.9 points from 9.7 in January, which was revised from 9.6 - according to market research group GfK. Economists had expected the score to remain unchanged at 9.6.

The benchmark DAX was up 15 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,339 after climbing 0.9 percent on Tuesday.

Lender Commerzbank rose 0.7 percent and Deutsche Bank added half a percent following strong results from Santander.

Apple supplier Infineon Technologies advanced 0.8 percent after the iPhone maker reported quarterly earnings that blew away Wall Street expectations.

Software AG plunged nearly 13 percent. The company forecast weak margins for 2020 after posting a drop in its fiscal 2019 earnings before interest and tax.

