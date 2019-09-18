DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday as oil prices fell back and investors turned their attention to a slew of central bank meetings due this week for policy cues. Upcoming U.S.-China trade talks also remained on investors' radar.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate cut of at least 25 basis point to prop up slowing economic growth at the end of a two-day policy meeting later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 17 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,389 after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were modestly higher even as industry data showed Europe's passenger car registrations declined in August on high base effect.

Passenger car registrations contracted 8.4 percent year-on-year, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in July.

Shares of Wirecard rallied 2.7 percent after the provider of electronic payment and risk management applications announced that it has formalized strategic cooperation agreement with SoftBank Group Corp.

