DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains in cautious trade on Wednesday as Russia-Ukraine tensions eased.

A cautious undertone prevailed after Kyiv blamed Russia for a series of cyberattacks and U.S. President Joe Biden said the country had not verified the move on troop returning.

The benchmark DAX rose 57 points, or 0.4 percent, to 15,468 after rallying 2 percent the previous day.

MTU Aero Engines shares jumped 2.5 percent. The aircraft engine manufacturer lifted dividend after reporting that its fourth-quarter net income surged to 41 million euros from last year's 6 million euros.

The company projected a revenue range of between 5.2 billion euros and 5.4 billion euros for fiscal 2022, higher than 4.19 billion euros generated a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.