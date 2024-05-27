DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Monday as investors awaited the release of key U.S. and European inflation readings this week for additional clues on the rate outlook.

Meanwhile, German business sentiment remained unchanged in May, survey results from the ifo Institute showed.

The business climate index posted 89.3 in May, unchanged from April. The score was forecast to improve to 90.3 in May. The score for April was revised down from 89.4.

Companies' assessment of current situation deteriorated in May, while their expectations improved from April.

The current situation index dropped to 88.3 and remained below forecast of 89.9. Meanwhile, the expectations index rose to 90.4 compared to the expected reading of 90.5.

The benchmark DAX was up 28 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,721 after finishing marginally higher on Friday.

