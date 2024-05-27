News & Insights

Markets

DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

May 27, 2024 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Monday as investors awaited the release of key U.S. and European inflation readings this week for additional clues on the rate outlook.

Meanwhile, German business sentiment remained unchanged in May, survey results from the ifo Institute showed.

The business climate index posted 89.3 in May, unchanged from April. The score was forecast to improve to 90.3 in May. The score for April was revised down from 89.4.

Companies' assessment of current situation deteriorated in May, while their expectations improved from April.

The current situation index dropped to 88.3 and remained below forecast of 89.9. Meanwhile, the expectations index rose to 90.4 compared to the expected reading of 90.5.

The benchmark DAX was up 28 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,721 after finishing marginally higher on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.