DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

November 13, 2023 — 04:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher in cautious trade Monday as investors awaited inflation data from the U.S. and Eurozone for further clarity on the outlook for rates.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said the labour market is beginning to weaken and the central bank will be in a better position to reassess the inflation outlook in December.

A China-U.S. summit meeting to be held on the sidelines of the APEC meetings also remains on investors' radar. Media reports suggest that Beijing is considering ending a freeze on Boeing Co.'s aircraft.

The benchmark DAX was up 45 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,279 after declining 0.8 percent on Friday.

IT company Q.Beyond AG fell 1.6 percent after widening its loss for the first nine months of the year.

Steel giant Salzgitter jumped 3 percent and industrial services provider Bilfinger added 2.6 percent after affirming their FY23 guidance.

