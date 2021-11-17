DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose slightly on Wednesday despite continued Covid-19 fears and inflation concerns.

The benchmark DAX was up 32 points, or 0.2 percent, at 16,280 after climbing 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Basler AG shares fell nearly 3 percent. The company said that it has been target of an external cyberattack causing massive disruptions of the company IT-infrastructure.

Therefore, all IT systems of the group were instantly shut down in a controlled manner.

Siemens Healthineers AG jumped as much as 5 percent. The medical technology firm said that it expects an accelerated comparable revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent per annum for fiscal years 2023 to 2025.

Over the same period, the adjusted earnings per share growth is to be at 12 to 15 percent per annum based on broad-based margin expansion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.