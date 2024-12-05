DAX Edges Higher As Factory Orders Fall Less Than Expected

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Thursday after data showed factory orders fell less than expected in October after an upwardly revised surge the previous month.

Destatis reported that factory orders fell 1.5 percent month-on-month after the revised 7.2 percent jump reported in September. Analysts had expected orders to fall by 2 percent.

Industrial orders rose 5.7 percent on an annual basis in October, compared to the revised growth of 4.2 percent.

The benchmark DAX was up 49 points, or 0.2 percent, at 20,280 after rallying 1.1 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Aurubis AG shares jumped more than 9 percent after the supplier of non-ferrous metals and copper recycler reported robust full-year results in a volatile market environment.

