DAX Edges Higher On Earnings

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Wednesday as investors reacted to upbeat earnings news and awaited U.S. consumer price inflation data later in the day for directional cues.

The benchmark DAX was up 33 points, or 0.2 percent, at 19,067 after losing 2.1 percent on Tuesday. The upside was capped due to unease over a jump in regional bond yields. Tech stocks traded lower, with Infineon falling 2.2 percent.

Siemens Energy soared almost 20 percent after the utility sector supplier raised its mid-term targets and set a new record for its order book.

RWE jumped 8.2 percent after the company announced a €1.5 billion share buyback program. Insurer Allianz rose 1.2 percent after slightly lifting its guidance for full-year profit.

