News & Insights

Markets

DAX Edges Higher On Dovish Fed Expectations

August 22, 2024 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were modestly higher on Thursday as a preliminary survey showed German business activity contracted in August for a second consecutive month and by more than expected, reinforcing investor bets on a September ECB rate cut.

Dovish Fed expectations also underpinned sentiment following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting and a downward revision to U.S. payrolls data.

The benchmark DAX was up 43 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,492 after rising half a percent the previous day.

In corporate news, ticketing group CTS Eventim soared 7 percent after upgrading its full-year earnings outlook.

Lender Deutsche Bank rallied 2.6 percent after settling with over 80 plaintiffs in the Postbank AG litigation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.