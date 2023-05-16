DAX Edges Higher Despite Weak China Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Tuesday even as a slew of economic data showed China's economic recovery is losing momentum.

Closer home, the German ZEW economic sentiment survey results for May and Eurozone GDP data are awaited later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 23 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,946 after edging up marginally in the previous session.

Automakers slipped, with Daimler, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen all falling around 1 percent on China recovery concerns.

Infineon rallied 2.3 percent after the semiconductor company bought Stockholm-based startup Imagimob AB for an undisclosed sum.

Hornbach Holding plunged 8.5 percent after saying it expects sales to remain more or less flat in 2023/24.

