DAX Edges Higher Despite Global Headwinds

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday despite worries over the Ukraine war, slowing growth and expectations of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark DAX was up 0.4 percent at 14,202, giving up some early gains.

Specialty chemicals company Lanxess rose about 2 percent after saying it expects a significant rise in first-quarter core profit and sales.

Automakers were seeing modest gains despite Europe's passenger car registrations declining again in March.

Car registrations totaled 844,187 units in March, down 20.5 percent from the last year after falling 6.7 percent in February, as the supply chain disruption was further exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that negatively affected car production, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said.

Investors also shrugged off data showing that German producer prices rose 30.9 percent year-on-year in March, reflecting the effects of the Ukraine conflict for the first time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.