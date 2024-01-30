News & Insights

Markets

DAX Edges Higher As Investors Await GDP Data

January 30, 2024 — 03:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Tuesday ahead of fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for Germany and the Eurozone due out later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 16,981 after ending flat with a negative bias the previous day.

In corporate news, shares of food delivery service Delivery Hero fell more than 8 percent. The company said it would sell a stake in Deliveroo as consumer demand wanes. MorphoSys advanced 1.6 percent. The biopharmaceutical company expects Monjuvi U.S. net product sales to be in the range of $80 million to $95 million for the year 2024, in line with its previous guidance.

Hapag-Lloyd plunged 8.6 percent. The container shipping company registered a significant decline in preliminary earnings for the full year, mainly due to lower freight rates attributable to normalization of global supply chains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.