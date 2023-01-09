DAX Edges Higher As Industrial Output Recovers

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday after data showed German industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in November.

Industrial output grew 0.2 percent from October, when output was down by revised 0.4 percent, Destatis said. Production was expected to gain 0.1 percent.

The benchmark DAX was up 31 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,640 after rallying 1.2 percent on Friday.

Rate-sensitive tech stocks traded higher, with Infineon rising half a percent.

Nordex AG, a wind turbine maker, jumped nearly 2 percent after saying it had received an order from a utility in the end of 2022 to supply and install ten N149/4.X turbines for a wind farm in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany.

