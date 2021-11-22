Markets

DAX Edges Higher As Fourth Covid Wage Rages

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Monday after the People's Bank of China deleted several phrases in its latest monetary policy report, a move that economists say signals a shift toward more supportive monetary policy.

A cautious undertone prevailed as Austria closed shops, restaurants and festive markets in the most dramatic Covid-19 restriction seen in Western Europe for months.

As Europe becomes the center of the Covid-19 pandemic again, politicians in Germany are debating similar measures.

The benchmark DAX was up 24 points, or 0.2 percent, at 16,184 after losing 0.4 percent on Friday.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were moving lower amid signs of a flattening of the yield curve.

Automakers BMW and Daimler rose about 1 percent each.

Vonovia shares edged up slightly. The real-estate firm said it plans to raise some eight billion euros ($9 billion) through a subscription-rights issue.

