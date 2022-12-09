Markets

DAX Edges Higher As China Eases COVID Rules

December 09, 2022 — 03:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks were slightly higher on Friday as China's drastic policy shift towards relaxing many of its quarantine and testing requirements raised hopes of improved consumer demand.

A cautious undertone prevailed as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data due later in the day and next week's FOMC rate decision.

The benchmark DAX was up 24 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,289 after ending flat with a positive bias the previous day.

Real estate company Vonovia SE dropped about half a percent. The company said that it intends to appoint Clara Streit as Chair of the company's Supervisory Board at the AGM on 17 May 2023.

Medical technology firm Carl Zeiss Meditec plummeted almost 8 percent after issuing a weak profit guidance for the first quarter.

