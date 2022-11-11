Markets

DAX Edges Higher As China Eases COVID Curbs

November 11, 2022 — 03:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Friday, as China eased some of its COVID-19 curbs and cooling inflation fueled hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will go slow on interest-rate hikes.

The benchmark DAX was up 56 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,202 after climbing 3.5 percent in the previous session.

Jungheinrich AG gained 2.4 percent on posting higher sales in the period January to September 2022.

Steel producer Salzgitter jumped 5.5 percent despite reporting lower Q3 profit.

Airport operator Fraport added 2.4 percent after unveiling October passenger traffic figures.

Reinsurer Munich Re edged up slightly after cutting stake in Admiral Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.