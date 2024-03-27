DAX Edges Higher Ahead Of Key Regional Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of the euro-zone consumer and economic sentiment data for March due out later in the day and the all-important U.S. personal expenditure consumption data on Friday.

The benchmark DAX was up 24 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,408 after climbing 0.7 percent the previous day.

Indus Holding edged up slightly after the engineering and infrastructure holding company announced the acquisition of British measurement and control technology company COLSON X-Cel for an undisclosed amount.

Nordex slipped half a percent. The wind turbine maker said it has bagged an order from Holmen Energi AB, a unit of Holmen Group, for 98 MW wind turbines in Sweden.

