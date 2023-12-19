News & Insights

DAX Edges Higher Ahead Of Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Tuesday ahead of Eurozone inflation figures for November due later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 62 points, or 0.4 percent, at 16,713 after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were flat to slightly higher after the European Central Bank raised capital requirements for 20 banks over their non-performing exposure.

Bayer AG edged up slightly. After a U.S. jury ordered Monsanto to pay $857 million to former students and parent volunteers of a U.S. school for toxic leaks, the chemicals giant said it plans to have the verdict reduced or overturned.

Covestro rallied 2.2 percent after reports that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co was preparing to increase its takeover offer for the chemicals maker.

