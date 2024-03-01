News & Insights

DAX Edges Higher Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Reading

March 01, 2024 — 03:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Friday after the release of favorable U.S. inflation data and ahead of euro zone inflation numbers due later in the day.

The eurozone CPI inflation is seen falling to 2.5 percent year-on-year from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

The benchmark DAX was up 0.6 percent at 17,778, heading into the European Central Bank meeting next week.

Sixt SE advanced 1.5 percent. The car rental leader outlined optimistic revenue and earnings forecast for the full year after a challenging first quarter.

Daimler Truck soared 12.4 percent. The truck maker lifted dividend and announced a share buyback program after 2023 profit topped forecasts.

