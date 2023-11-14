DAX Edges Higher Ahead Of Eurozone GDP Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Tuesday as investors digested solid earnings and looked forward to U.S. CPI data, Eurozone GDP figures and Fed speeches for direction. The benchmark DAX was up 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,365 after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 1 basis point to 2.711 percent from 2.721 percent.

In corporate news, Delivery Hero shares jumped 3 percent after the online takeaway food company raised its full-year outlook.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex added about 1 percent after narrowing its loss in the first nine-months of 2023.

RWE rallied 2.5 percent as the utility posted an 82 percent increase in core profit for the first nine months.

