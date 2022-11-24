DAX Edges Higher Ahead Of ECB Minutes

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting signaled a slowdown in future rate hikes.

According to the FOMC meeting minutes, a majority of policymakers found that a slower pace of interest rate hikes would "likely soon be appropriate."

"A slower pace in these circumstances would better allow the committee to assess progress toward its goals of maximum employment and price stability."

The ECB minutes of the October meeting will be released later in the day.

The benchmark DAX rose 46 points, or 0.3 percent, to 14,473 after finishing marginally higher in the previous session.

Nordex added 1.6 percent after it secured a 42MW turbine order from VSB Group for a wind farm project in Poland.

