Markets

DAX Edges Higher After Powell Comments

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not provide any new details on interest rates at his Senate confirmation hearing.

Investors also digested weaker-than-expected Chinese inflation data and looked ahead to the release of U.S. December inflation data later in the day for further clues on the rate outlook.

The benchmark DAX edged up 25 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,966 after rallying 1.1 percent the previous day.

TeamViewer shares jumped as much as 15 percent. The remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solution provider reported that its preliminary fourth-quarter total billings increased by 20 percent or 17 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting strong enterprise trading and continuous billings growth in the SMB segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular