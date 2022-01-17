Markets

DAX Edges Higher After Chinese Rate Cut

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose in cautious trade on Monday after news of a Chinese interest rate cut to support growth.

The People's Bank of China cut its one-year rate for the first time in nearly two years on the same day that fresh data showed the Chinese economy slowed in the fourth quarter amid a spate of Covid-19-related lockdowns and a spreading crisis in the key real estate sector.

The benchmark DAX was up 32 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,915 after declining 0.9 percent on Friday.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsch Bank were up around 1 percent each while automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were seeing modest gains.

Frankfurt Airport shares rose about 1 percent. Frankfurt Airport said it welcomed some 24.8 million passengers in 2021, a 32.2 percent increase from 2020. Compared with 2019 pre-crisis level, passenger volume for 2021 was down 64.8 percent.

