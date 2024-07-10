News & Insights

Markets

DAX Edges Up After Powell's Comments On Rate Cuts

July 10, 2024 — 04:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged up slightly on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the case for interest-rate cuts is becoming stronger due to slowing inflation.

The closely watched monthly U.S. inflation report is due on Thursday, with analysts expecting core consumer prices to hold steady in June.

The benchmark DAX was up 64 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,300 after declining 1.3 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, automaker Volkswagen declined 1.6 percent after a warning that it may close the Brussels site of its luxury brand Audi due to a sharp drop in demand for high-end electric cars.

Evotec jumped 4 percent as it announced a collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to advance drug discovery efforts in France.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.