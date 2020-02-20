DAX Drifts Lower On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Thursday as the spread of coronavirus to other parts of the world such as South Korea and Japan rekindled worries about a global contagion.

On the data front, Germany's consumer confidence is set to ease slightly in March, as a modest gain in economic expectations were offset by moderate losses in income outlook and the propensity to buy, results of a monthly survey by the market research firm GfK showed.

The forward-looking GfK consumer confidence index fell to 9.8 points for March from 9.9 in February. That was in line with economists' expectations.

"The spread of the coronavirus has undoubtedly contributed to uncertainty among consumers," Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at GfK, said.

The benchmark DAX dropped 21 points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,767 after rising 0.8 percent the previous day.

Fresenius Medical Care surged nearly 7 percent. The company said it expects both revenue and net income to grow at a mid to high single digit rate in 2020.

Similarly, Fresenius jumped 5.5 percent after confirming its medium-term growth targets.

Fuchs Petrolub lost almost 3 percent. The company engaged in the lubricant business reported a 21 percent decline in its profit after tax for the full year, while sales revenues stood at last year's level.

Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG fell 2.3 percent after its fiscal 2019 consolidated earnings before taxes decreased to 41.7 million euros from 204.3 million euros in the previous year.

Dialog Semiconductor advanced 1.3 percent after it signed a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Adesto Technologies for $12.55 per share in cash, or for approximately $500 million enterprise value.

Aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG declined 1.2 percent after declaring its full-year results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.