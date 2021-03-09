DAX Drifts Lower On Inflation Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday as the risk of a spike in inflation took center stage, raising worries that central banks will withdraw from accommodative policies quicker than expected.

The benchmark DAX slid 42.16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 14,339 after hitting a record high in the previous session.

Automotive parts maker Continental AG plunged 6 percent. After reporting a 12.7 percent in group sales, the company said the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain a source of uncertainty in 2021.

Logistics group Deutsche Post edged up slightly after reporting an increase in fourth-quarter net profit and raising mid-term targets.

Symrise, a flavor and fragrance maker, lost 2.5 percent after its 2020 core profit missed expectations.

In economic releases, German exports growth accelerated in January, while imports logged a faster than expected decline, data from Destatis revealed today.

Exports grew unexpectedly by 1.4 percent month-on-month, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in December. Economists had forecast a decline of 1.2 percent.

At the same time, imports decreased 4.7 percent after staying flat in the previous month. Imports were expected to drop 0.5 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22.2 billion from EUR 16.4 billion in the prior month.

The current account surplus totaled EUR 16.9 billion versus EUR 15.9 billion last year.

