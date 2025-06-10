DAX Drifts Lower As Investors Await Outcome Of Sino-US Trade Talks

(RTTNews) - German stocks are drifting lower on Tuesday as investors await the outcome of high-level U.S. - China trade talks in London. The negotiations, which commenced on Monday, have not yielded any positive news so far.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik said talks are going well and are expected to go all day Tuesday.

The benchmark DAX was down 128.28 points or 0.61% at 24,045.51 a little while ago.

Rheinmetall is down by about 2.5%. Zalando, Commerzbank, SAP and Deutsche Telekom are down 1 to 1.6%.

Bayer, Munich RE, Heidelberg Materials, Deutsche Boerse and Merck are lower by 0.3 to 1%.

Porsche is rising more than 1%. Qiagen, BASF, BMW, Sartorius, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Brenntag and Fresenius Medical Care are down 0.5 to 0.9%.

The yield on Germany 5-year bond has dropped to 2.14%, declining marginally from the previous session.

