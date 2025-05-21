DAX Drifts Lower On Geopolitical Concerns

(RTTNews) - German stocks are down in negative territory on Wednesday as investors make cautious moves, awaiting fresh news on the trade front. The impasse in Ukraine peace talks and data showing a bigger than expected increase in UK inflation weigh on sentiment.

The outcome of the G7 finance ministers' meeting is also awaited for directional clues.

The benchmark DAX was down 71.76 points or 0.3% at 23,945.54 a little while ago.

Symrise is declining more than 2%. Daimler Truck Holding, BASF, Porsche, Heidelberg Materials, Siemens, Vonovia, Porsche Automobil Holding, Mercedes-Benz, Zalando and Volkswagen are down 1 to 1.7%.

Adidas, Sartorius, Fresenius, BMW, Deutsche Post, Siemens Energy and Siemens Healthineers are also down in negative territory.

Bayer is rising more than 2.5%. E.ON is climbing nearly 1.5%, while Brenntag is up by about 1%.

Infineon Technologies is up nearly 1% after the company said it would develop a new power delivery chip with Nvidia.

Hannover Rueck, Deutsche Bank, Rheinmetall, Commerzbank and Henkel are advancing 0.5 to 0.85%.

