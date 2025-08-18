Markets

DAX Drifts Lower; Financials Stocks Among Major Losers

August 18, 2025 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After four successive days of gains, the French market is exhibiting weakness on Monday as investors make cautious moves, focusing on the meeting between several European leaders and the U.S. President Donald Trump, after the recent Trump-Putin Summit failed to result in any breakthrough to end the war in Ukraine.

The benchmark CAC 40, which advanced to 7,929.42 earlier, was up 61.70 points or 0.78% at 7,861.75 a few minutes ago.

Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas are down 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. Societe Generale is declining by about 1.7%.

Saint-Gobain, AXA, Stellantis, Veolia Environment, STMicroElectronics, Airbus Group, Vinci, Capgemini and LVMH are down 1 to 1.7%.

Schneider Electric, Michelin, ArcelorMittal, Vivendi, TotalEnergies, Bouygues, Edenred, Publicis Groupe and Renault are also down in negative territory.

Valneva soared nearly 8% earlier in the session after Health Canada granted marketing authorization for its single-dose chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ, for individuals aged 12 years and older. The stock pared some gains subsequently, and was last seen up 3.5%.

Thales and Unibail Rodamco are up 1% and 0.8%, respectively. Orange and Teleperformance are up with modest gains.

