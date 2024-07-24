News & Insights

Markets

DAX Drifts Lower As Business Activity Contracts In July

July 24, 2024 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Wednesday as a survey showed business activity in the country stumbled in July after three months of growth.

The HCOB German flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell sharply to 48.7 from 50.4 in June.

A separate survey published jointly by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions revealed that German consumer confidence is set to improve moderately in August on improving income prospects and willingness to buy.

The consumer confidence index improved to -18.4 in August from revised -21.6 in July. The benchmark DAX dipped 181 points, or 1 percent, to 18,376 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Rheinmetall AG shares jumped 2.6 percent. The automotive and arms maker reported significantly higher sales and operating result in the second quarter, beating market expectations.

Fund company DWS Group, which belongs to Deutsche Bank, added 1.5 percent after raising its annual targets slightly.

Deutsche Bank slumped nearly 7 percent after the lender reported its first quarterly loss in four years.

Kontron, an IoT technology company, rose about 1 percent after securing a new order from Hanwha Phasor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.