DAX Drifts Lower Ahead Of Fed Policy Meeting

(RTTNews) - German stocks are down in negative territory on Tuesday with investors mostly staying cautious, focusing on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, which gets underway today, and the ongoing trade talks between China and the U.S.

The benchmark DAX was down 118.68 points or 0.5% at 23,615.07 a little while ago.

Bayer is down 2.7% and Heidelberg Materials is losing about 2.4%. Commerzbank, Fresenius, Symrise, Merck, Porsche Automobil Holding, Continental, Zalando and Adidas are down 1 to 1.5%.

Siemens Energy is declining by nearly 1%. Siemens Healthineers, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Fresenius Medical Care, BMW and Infineon Technologies are also weak.

Hannover Rueck is rising by about 3.6%. Munich RE is up nearly 2% and E.ON is gaining 1.5%. Rheinmetall, Porsche, Allianz, SAP, RWE and Deutsche Bank are up with modest gains.

On the economic front, the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany increased to 37.3 in September 2025 from 34.7 in August, beating forecasts of 26.3.

Meanwhile, the current conditions gauge declined for a second consecutive month to -76.4 from -68.6, worse than market expectations of -75.

