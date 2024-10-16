DAX Drifts Lower Ahead Of ECB Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - German stocks were moving lower on Wednesday and the euro was down for a third day in a row as investors await Thursday's ECB meeting for directional cues.

Markets currently eye two more rate cuts from the euro area's central bank this year amid a weak growth outlook and lower inflation.

The benchmark DAX slipped 0.2 percent to 19,451 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.

Earnings remained in focus, with sportswear giant Adidas tumbling 3.6 percent despite raising its full-year sales and profit guidance.

Dragerwerk declined 3.1 percent. The breathing equipment maker for industries and hospitals registered a decline in preliminary earnings before interest and taxes for the third quarter, reflecting a drop in sales.

