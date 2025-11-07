Markets

DAX Down Over 1% On Valuations Concerns, Growth Uncertainty

November 07, 2025 — 07:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks are down sharply on Friday, amid concerns about high valuations in AI-related stocks, and worries about the outlook for economic growth amid uncertainty about policy moves of major central banks in the coming months.

Investors continued to react to earnings announcements and other corporate news.

The benchmark DAX was down 238.64 points or 1.01% at 23,505.60 a little while ago.

Scout24 is down more than 5%. Zalando is declining by about 3.6%. Siemens, Bayer, Hannover Rueck, Daimler Truck Holding and Infineon Technologies are down 1 to 2%.

BMW is gaining 1.6%. Volkwagen is up 1.4%, while Porsche Automobil Holding and Mercedes-Benz are up with moderate gains.

Commerzbank is rising 1.5%. Rheinmetall, Heidelberg Materials and Fresenius are gaining 0.8%, 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Shares of defense electronics group Hensoldt are up more than 3% after the company reported a sharp rise in orders in the first nine months of 2025.

In economic news, data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed Germany's trade surplus narrowed to €15.3 billion in September 2025, down from a downwardly revised €16.9 billion in August and below market expectations of €16.8 billion, marking the smallest surplus since October 2024.

Imports jumped 3.1% to €115.9 billion, their highest level since May 2023, while exports grew 1.4% to €131.1 billion, a five-month high and above expectations of a 0.5% rise.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.