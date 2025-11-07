DAX Down Over 1% On Valuations Concerns, Growth Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - German stocks are down sharply on Friday, amid concerns about high valuations in AI-related stocks, and worries about the outlook for economic growth amid uncertainty about policy moves of major central banks in the coming months.

Investors continued to react to earnings announcements and other corporate news.

The benchmark DAX was down 238.64 points or 1.01% at 23,505.60 a little while ago.

Scout24 is down more than 5%. Zalando is declining by about 3.6%. Siemens, Bayer, Hannover Rueck, Daimler Truck Holding and Infineon Technologies are down 1 to 2%.

BMW is gaining 1.6%. Volkwagen is up 1.4%, while Porsche Automobil Holding and Mercedes-Benz are up with moderate gains.

Commerzbank is rising 1.5%. Rheinmetall, Heidelberg Materials and Fresenius are gaining 0.8%, 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Shares of defense electronics group Hensoldt are up more than 3% after the company reported a sharp rise in orders in the first nine months of 2025.

In economic news, data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed Germany's trade surplus narrowed to €15.3 billion in September 2025, down from a downwardly revised €16.9 billion in August and below market expectations of €16.8 billion, marking the smallest surplus since October 2024.

Imports jumped 3.1% to €115.9 billion, their highest level since May 2023, while exports grew 1.4% to €131.1 billion, a five-month high and above expectations of a 0.5% rise.

