DAX Down Nearly 1% Ahead Of Key U.S. Economic Data

September 25, 2025 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks are notably lower on Thursday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for Fed interest rates, and caution ahead of some key economic data from the U.S., including a report on GDP and inflation.

The benchmark DAX was down 205.40 points or 0.87% at 23,476.30 a little while ago.

Siemens Healthineers is down more than 4.5%. Siemens Energy is lower by about 3.5% and Heidelberg Materials is declining by about 3%.

Adidas, Merck, Brenntag, GEA Group, Siemens, Qiagen, MTU Aero Engines and Fresenius Medical Care are down 1.2 to 2.5%. Rheinmetall and Deutsche Bank are down nearly 1% from previous closing levels.

Commerzbank is rising nearly 2.5%. Continental is up 1.7%, Hannover Rueck is gaining 1.3%, Porsche Automobil Holding is up 1.2% and BMW is advancing 1.1%.

RWE, Deutsche Post, E.ON, Beiersdorf, Mercedes-Benz and Deutsche Bank are up with moderate gains.

German consumer confidence is set to improve slightly in October halting its downward trend as income expectations strengthened, a closely watched survey data showed.

The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to -22.3 in October from revised -23.5 in the previous month. The reading was seen at -23.3.

Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, ACEA, showed new car registrations in Europe saw an annual increase of 5.3% in August compared to a 7.4% rise in July. This was the second straight month of growth.

However, EU car registrations edged down 0.1% in the year-to-date period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
