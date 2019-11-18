Markets

DAX Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks are mostly subdued Monday morning with investors largely staying cautious due to a lack of triggers. Investors are also awaiting more news on U.S.-China trade negotiations.

According to a report in Chinese media, U.S. and China had "constructive discussions" regarding a phase-one trade deal in a high-level phone call.

The benchmark DAX, which advanced to 13,284.35 after opening slightly weak, retreated to 13,221.32 subsequently.

It was last seen at 13,228.62, down 13.13 points, or 0.1%, from previous close.

On Friday, the index ended with a gain of 0.47%.

Fresenius, up 1.6%, tops the list of gainers in the DAX index. Deutsche Bank is gaining about 1.3%

Vonovia and Adidas are up 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. RWE and Henkel are modestly higher.

On the other hand, Lufthansa is down nearly 1%

Covestro is declining 0.85%. SAP, Beiersdorf, Volkswagen, Infineon, Siemens and Deutsche Post are lower by 0.4 to 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular