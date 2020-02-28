DAX Dives Deeper Into Red On Pandemic Fears

(RTTNews) - German stocks sunk deeper into the red on Friday to extend a historic week of losses as more coronavirus cases have been reported outside China, spurring concerns that a global recession is on the horizon.

China has confirmed 78,824 cases and 2,788 deaths, while South Korea confirmed an additional 256 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 2,022. First cases have now been reported in Belarus, New Zealand and Nigeria.

The benchmark DAX was down as much as 519 points, or 4.2 percent, at 11,847 after tumbling 3.2 percent in the previous session.

Thyssenkrupp shares plunged 6 percent. The engineering conglomerate is selling its Elevator Technology unit entirely to a consortium led by Advent, Cinven and RAG foundation, for 17.2 billion euros.

Freenet AG, a telecommunications and web content provider, lost 5.4 percent after its EBITDA for the fourth-quarter declined to 101.0 million euros from 113.3 million euros last year.

BASF Group shares declined 4.5 percent after the chemical company warned of a possible second annual profit drop due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Munich Re, a provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions, fell over 5 percent after its fourth-quarter profit fell nearly 9 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.