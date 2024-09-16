News & Insights

DAX Dips On Weak Chinese Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks were moving lower on Monday as a slew of Chinese data disappointed and investors looked ahead to major central bank decisions this week for directional cues.

Chinese retails sales and industrial production numbers missed expectations in August, helping spur expectations the government may announce more, gradual stimulus in the fourth quarter to support consumption and real estate.

The benchmark DAX was down 37 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,662 after rallying 1 percent on Friday.

In corporate news, Vossloh AG shares rose more than 2 percent.

The rail technology company said that it has secured a contract worth more than 100 million euros for a two-year term from DB InfraGO AG, the Deutsche Bahn AG unit.

