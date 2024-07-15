DAX Dips On Weak China GDP Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Monday as China's GDP data disappointed and investors weighed the impact of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

China's GDP expanded 4.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 5.1 percent and down from 5.3 percent in the three months prior.

The benchmark DAX dropped 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,710 after rallying 1.1 percent on Friday.

BayWa AG, a trading logistics, and supplementary services provider, plummeted 29 percent after saying it has sought a restructuring opinion in response to a challenging financing situation.

Medical software firm CompuGroup Medical rose 1.3 percent after reporting its Q2 results.

Nordex Group shares fell 26 percent after an update that it has secured 3,357 MW of orders in its Projects segment, excluding service business, in the first half of 2024.

