DAX Dips On Mixed Earnings

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings and looked ahead to the FOMC interest-rate decision for clues on the path of future rate hikes this year.

The benchmark DAX was down 69 points, or 0.4 percent, at 16,142 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.

Utility RWE rallied 2.4 percent after raising its full-year earnings forecast.

Sportswear retailer PUMA jumped 2.5 percent after reporting 11 percent growth in second-quarter sales.

Aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines fell more than 1 percent after a warning that the Geared Turbofan inspection program will cause headwinds for its free cash flow.

Lender Deutsche Bank dropped 1.4 percent after reporting a decline in second-quarter earnings.

